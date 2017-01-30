Iraqi security forces attend a class on care under fire led by Coalition forces at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 30, 2017. The soldiers are a part of a junior leader course designed to enhance combat skills in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

