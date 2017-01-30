An Iraqi security forces soldier renders first aid during care under fire training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 30, 2017. The soldiers participate in a junior leader course led by Coalition forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 08:53
|Photo ID:
|3147766
|VIRIN:
|170130-A-MF745-160
|Resolution:
|5540x3693
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|CAMP TAJI, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Junior Leader Course [Image 1 of 7], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
