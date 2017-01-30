An Iraqi security forces soldier renders first aid during care under fire training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 30, 2017. The soldiers participate in a junior leader course led by Coalition forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

