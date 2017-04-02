U.S. Marines prepare to crane lift an M1 Abrams tank during railhead operations on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base Romania, Feb. 4, 2017. Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 along with Marines from Combat Logistics Battalion 8 trained to have the ability to transport vehicles to and from various locations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean J. Berry)

Date Taken: 02.04.2017
Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE ROMANIA, RO
This work, BSRF Marines perform railhead operations, by Cpl Sean Berry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.