    BSRF Marines perform railhead operations

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE ROMANIA, ROMANIA

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Sean Berry 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines prepare to crane lift an M1 Abrams tank during railhead operations on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base Romania, Feb. 4, 2017. Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 along with Marines from Combat Logistics Battalion 8 trained to have the ability to transport vehicles to and from various locations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean J. Berry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 05:50
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BSRF Marines perform railhead operations, by Cpl Sean Berry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Africa
    USMC
    AAV
    Europe
    crane
    Marines
    CLB 8
    Black Sea Rotational Force
    railhead
    Berry
    Dougherty
    1st Battalion 2nd Marine Regiment
    MK Romania
    BSRF 17.1
    Mihail Kalniceanu

