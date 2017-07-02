170207-N-XT039-003 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 7, 2017) Navy Counselor 2nd Class Malik Coleman, a command career counselor, from Fulton, Miss., researches Naval Administrative (NAVADMIN) instructions during a routine working day aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 02:43 Photo ID: 3147527 VIRIN: 170207-N-XT039-003 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 891.63 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Navy Counselors Receive Retention Excellence Award FY 16 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.