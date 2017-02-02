USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Navy Counselors Receive Retention Excellence Award FY 16

170202-N-XT039-008 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 2, 2017) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Luis Budd, a command career counselor, from North Myrtle Beach, S.C., provides customer service during a routine working day aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

