170202-N-XT039-008 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 2, 2017) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Luis Budd, a command career counselor, from North Myrtle Beach, S.C., provides customer service during a routine working day aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 02:42
|Photo ID:
|3147524
|VIRIN:
|170202-N-XT039-008
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|935.25 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Navy Counselors Receive Retention Excellence Award FY 16 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
