    Camp Zama female mentorship program takes ‘New H.E.I.G.H.T.S.’ [Image 1 of 6]

    Camp Zama female mentorship program takes ‘New H.E.I.G.H.T.S.’

    JAPAN

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Lance Davis 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    The event attendees, who dress up as woman who has inspired them, get together to pose during FEMP’s meet-and-greet Feb. 3 at Camp Zama Community Club hosted by 441st Military Intelligence Battalion and U.S. Army Garrison Japan. (U.S. Army Photos by Noriko Kudo)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 02:04
    Photo ID: 3147510
    VIRIN: 170203-A-HP857-549
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 746.16 KB
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama female mentorship program takes ‘New H.E.I.G.H.T.S.’ [Image 1 of 6], by Lance Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Camp Zama
    mentor
    event
    spouse
    family members
    Meet and Greet
    Forward
    Soldiers
    I Corps
    costume
    USARJ
    Camp Zama Community Club
    USAG Japan
    USAG-J
    Female Mentorship Enrichment Program

