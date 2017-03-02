Introductions are made during FEMP’s meet-and-greet Feb. 3 hosted by 441st Military Intelligence Battalion and US Army Garrison Japan at Camp Zama Community Club. (U.S. Army Photos by Noriko Kudo)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 02:05
|Photo ID:
|3147506
|VIRIN:
|170203-A-HP857-549
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|834.28 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Zama female mentorship program takes ‘New H.E.I.G.H.T.S.’ [Image 1 of 6], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Camp Zama female mentorship program takes ‘New H.E.I.G.H.T.S.’
LEAVE A COMMENT