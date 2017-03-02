The event participants, who dressed up as women who have inspired them, pose during FEMP’s meet-and-greet hosted by 441st Military Intelligence Battalion and U.S. Army Garrison Japan Feb. 3 at Camp Zama Community Club.(U.S. Army Photos by Noriko Kudo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 02:05 Photo ID: 3147505 VIRIN: 170203-A-HP857-549 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 667.19 KB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Zama female mentorship program takes ‘New H.E.I.G.H.T.S.’ [Image 1 of 6], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.