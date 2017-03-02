FEMP event participants converse with each other during a meet-and-greet Feb. 3 hosted by 441st Military Intelligence Battalion and US Army Garrison Japan at Camp Zama Community Club as part of the Female Enrichment Mentorship Program. (U.S. Army Photos by Noriko Kudo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 02:05 Photo ID: 3147504 VIRIN: 170203-A-HP857-549 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 616.06 KB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Zama female mentorship program takes ‘New H.E.I.G.H.T.S.’ [Image 1 of 6], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.