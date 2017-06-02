Flight ops aboard Green Bay

170206-N-GR361-019 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb 6, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Torien Collins, from Memphis, Tenn., directs an AH-1W Super Cobra helicopter, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced), to the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

