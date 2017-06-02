Sailor cuts pipes aboard Green Bay

170206-N-GR361-036 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb 6, 2017) Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Janel Chimera, from Azusa, Calif., cuts galvanized steel pipe in the hull technician maintenance shop aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

