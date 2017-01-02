(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BLT 2/5 Embarks for Spring Patrol

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    02.01.2017

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

    An Assault Amphibious Vehicle with Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, approaches the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), Feb. 1, 2017. BLT 2/5 is the ground component of the 31st MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force. The 31st MEU is the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, a combined-arms, sea-based MAGTF, with a compliment of air-ground-logistics assets to sustain itself from the sea for the rapid accomplishment of any mission or to pave the way for follow-on force. The USS Green Bay departed Okinawa with elements of the 31st MEU for a regularly scheduled patrol of the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

