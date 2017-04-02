(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The 2017 Sapporo Snow Festival Navy Snow Team

    The 2017 Sapporo Snow Festival Navy Snow Team

    SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Weldin 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    170204-N-OK605-206 SAPPORO, Japan (Feb. 4, 2017) The sculpture created by Sailors from Misawa Airbase at the 68th annual Sapporo Snow Festival. This is the 34th year the U.S. Navy has sent a team to participate in the event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 19:31
    Location: SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 2017 Sapporo Snow Festival Navy Snow Team [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Misawa
    NAF
    Snow Festival

