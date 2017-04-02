170204-N-OK605-206 SAPPORO, Japan (Feb. 4, 2017) Sailors from Misawa Airbase take a group photo with their sculpture at the 68th annual Sapporo Snow Festival. This is the 34th year the U.S. Navy has sent a team to participate in the event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 19:31 Photo ID: 3147150 VIRIN: 170204-N-OK605-206 Resolution: 5396x3854 Size: 1.94 MB Location: SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 2017 Sapporo Snow Festival Navy Snow Team [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.