    SD hosts Canadian minister of defense [Image 15 of 15]

    SD hosts Canadian minister of defense

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis meets with Canada’s Minister of Defense Harjit Sajjan Feb. 6, 2017, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. (DOD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 18:55
    Photo ID: 3147086
    VIRIN: 170206-D-GO396-0252
    Resolution: 3999x2666
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD hosts Canadian minister of defense [Image 1 of 15], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    photo
    canada
    DOD
    Pentagon
    Secretary of Defense
    chaos
    minister of defense
    SecDef
    military
    jim mattis
    James Mattis

