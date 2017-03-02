An F-35A Lightning II aircraft piloted by Lt. Col. Yosef Morris, 388th Fighter Wing, taxis during Red Flag 17-1, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 3, 2017. Morris flew the 2,000th sortie during the Air Force's premier air-to-air combat training exercise. This is the first deployment of the F-35A to a Red Flag. Maintainers and pilots from Hill Air Force Base's 388th and 419th Fighter Wings deployed the fifth-generation fighter to Nellis AFB Jan. 20. The exercise provides aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo/R. Nial Bradshaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 17:42 Photo ID: 3147015 VIRIN: 170203-F-OD616-0008 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 471.11 KB Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35A, maintainers proving reliable at Red Flag [Image 1 of 3], by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.