F-35A, maintainers proving reliable at Red Flag

Crew Chief Airman 1st Class Raul Guzman prepares to launch an F-35A Lightning II aircraft piloted by Lt. Col. Yosef Morris, 388th fighter Wing, during Red Flag 17-1, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 3, 2017. Morris flew the 2,000th sortie during the Air Force's premier air-to-air combat training exercise. Pilots and maintainers from the Hill Air Force Base's 388th and 419th Fighter Wings deployed the fifth-generation fighter to Red Flag on Jan. 20. This is the first deployment of the F-35A to a Red Flag exercise. While deployed, the F-35 will fly alongside fourth- and fifth-generation platforms providing offensive and defensive counter air, suppression of enemy air defenses and limited close air support. (U.S. Air Force photo/R. Nial Bradshaw)

