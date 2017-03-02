(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-35A, maintainers proving reliable at Red Flag

    F-35A, maintainers proving reliable at Red Flag

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Ronald Bradshaw 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Crew Chief Airman 1st Class Raul Guzman prepares to launch an F-35A Lightning II aircraft piloted by Lt. Col. Yosef Morris, 388th fighter Wing, during Red Flag 17-1, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 3, 2017. Morris flew the 2,000th sortie during the Air Force's premier air-to-air combat training exercise. Pilots and maintainers from the Hill Air Force Base's 388th and 419th Fighter Wings deployed the fifth-generation fighter to Red Flag on Jan. 20. This is the first deployment of the F-35A to a Red Flag exercise. While deployed, the F-35 will fly alongside fourth- and fifth-generation platforms providing offensive and defensive counter air, suppression of enemy air defenses and limited close air support. (U.S. Air Force photo/R. Nial Bradshaw)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A, maintainers proving reliable at Red Flag [Image 1 of 3], by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Hill AFB
    Red Flag
    ACC
    F35
    388 FW
    Lightning II
    #FlyFightWin
    419 FW
    #ReadytoFight

