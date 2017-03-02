(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F-35A, maintainers proving reliable at Red Flag [Image 3 of 3]

    F-35A, maintainers proving reliable at Red Flag

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Ronald Bradshaw 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Raul Guzman, a crew chief with the 34th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, prepares to launch an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Red Flag 17-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 3. Maintainers and pilots from Hill Air Force Base's 388th and 419th Fighter Wings deployed the fifth-generation fighter to Nellis AFB Jan. 20. This is the first deployment of the F-35A to a Red Flag exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo/R. Nial Bradshaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 17:42
    Photo ID: 3147013
    VIRIN: 170203-F-OD616-0005
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 530.88 KB
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A, maintainers proving reliable at Red Flag [Image 1 of 3], by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    F-35A, maintainers proving reliable at Red Flag
    F-35A, maintainers proving reliable at Red Flag
    F-35A, maintainers proving reliable at Red Flag

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    F-35A, maintainers proving reliable at Red Flag

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Red Flag
    ACC
    F35
    388 FW
    Lightning II
    #FlyFightWin
    419 FW
    #ReadytoFight

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT