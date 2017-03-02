F-35A, maintainers proving reliable at Red Flag

Airman 1st Class Raul Guzman, a crew chief with the 34th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, prepares to launch an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Red Flag 17-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 3. Maintainers and pilots from Hill Air Force Base's 388th and 419th Fighter Wings deployed the fifth-generation fighter to Nellis AFB Jan. 20. This is the first deployment of the F-35A to a Red Flag exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo/R. Nial Bradshaw)

