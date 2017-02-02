Leslie Hundley, welder, Exercise Support Division, explains the basics of welding to students from Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms high schools during the Job Shadowing Event aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Feb. 2, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd)

Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US This work, 14th annual Job Shadowing Event helps prepare students [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl Thomas Mudd, identified by DVIDS