(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    14th annual Job Shadowing Event helps prepare students [Image 3 of 3]

    14th annual Job Shadowing Event helps prepare students

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Leslie Hundley, welder, Exercise Support Division, explains the basics of welding to students from Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms high schools during the Job Shadowing Event aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Feb. 2, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 17:37
    Photo ID: 3146958
    VIRIN: 170202-M-UD149-001
    Resolution: 3422x2281
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14th annual Job Shadowing Event helps prepare students [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl Thomas Mudd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    14th annual Job Shadowing Event helps prepare students
    14th annual Job Shadowing Event helps prepare students
    14th annual Job Shadowing Event helps prepare students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    14th annual Job Shadowing Event helps prepare students

    TAGS

    High School
    Combat Center
    MCAGCC
    Twentynine Palms
    Yucca Valley
    Job Shadowing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT