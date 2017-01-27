Co. K - Pick Up

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, gather their gear during pick up at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 27. This is part of the initial gear inspection recruits must go through to make sure they have all the equipment needed to complete recruit training. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Kilo Company is scheduled to graduate April 21.

