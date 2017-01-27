Recruits from Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, carry their sea bags during pick up at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 27. Sea bags serve as one of the recruits’ storage systems while aboard the depot. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Kilo Company is scheduled to graduate April 21.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 16:54 Photo ID: 3146882 VIRIN: 170127-M-WQ808-070 Resolution: 5554x3653 Size: 1.38 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Co. K - Pick Up [Image 1 of 9], by Cpl Angelica Annastas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.