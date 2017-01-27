Co. K - Pick Up

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, are taught how to properly make their racks during pick up at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 27. From now on, recruits are held to a standard while making their racks and will be expected to do it quickly and proficiently every morning. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Kilo Company is scheduled to graduate April 21.

