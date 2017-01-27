A drill instructor with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, instructs recruits to pay attention during pick up at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 27. During the first few hours the drill instructors are with their new recruits they will teach them the in-house procedures they must follow for the rest of recruit training. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Kilo Company is scheduled to graduate April 21.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 16:54 Photo ID: 3146880 VIRIN: 170127-M-WQ808-060 Resolution: 5130x3266 Size: 1.7 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Co. K - Pick Up [Image 1 of 9], by Cpl Angelica Annastas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.