Co. K - Pick Up

A drill instructor with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, makes sure recruits are following directions during pick up at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 27. Drill instructors teach the new recruits immediate and willing obedience to orders. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Kilo Company is scheduled to graduate April 21.

