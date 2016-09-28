David Duran, a Woodlawn High School student in the Vivian Burey Marshall STEM Pilot Initiative, carefully maneuvers a robotic arm to balance an

inverted water bottle on top of another bottle during the 4th annual APG STEM Expo, Sept. 28, 2016, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2016 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 16:07 Photo ID: 3146822 VIRIN: 160928-A-WD070-223 Resolution: 1877x1340 Size: 1.94 MB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STEM Expo at APG, by Conrad Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.