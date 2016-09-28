(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    STEM Expo at APG

    STEM Expo at APG

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2016

    Photo by Conrad Johnson 

    U.S. Army Research, Development and Engineering Command

    David Duran, a Woodlawn High School student in the Vivian Burey Marshall STEM Pilot Initiative, carefully maneuvers a robotic arm to balance an
    inverted water bottle on top of another bottle during the 4th annual APG STEM Expo, Sept. 28, 2016, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2016
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 16:07
    Photo ID: 3146822
    VIRIN: 160928-A-WD070-223
    Resolution: 1877x1340
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STEM Expo at APG, by Conrad Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    schools
    development
    research
    STEM
    technology
    Army
    APG
    Baltimore County
    Harford Country
    Cecil County

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT