Team Shaw members exercise during a “boot camp” workout at the fitness center annex on Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 6, 2017. The annex currently provides three main activities in the aerobics room: boot camp, a high intensity interval training designed to burn fat and increase strength; Fit MaXX, designed to improve cardio endurance and strength for physical training tests; and kickboxing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class BrieAnna Stillman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 15:56 Photo ID: 3146809 VIRIN: 170206-F-KH895-014 Resolution: 2961x1976 Size: 1.2 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Time to get movin’, by Amn BrieAnna Stillman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.