Team Shaw members exercise during a “boot camp” workout at the fitness center annex on Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 6, 2017. The annex currently provides three main activities in the aerobics room: boot camp, a high intensity interval training designed to burn fat and increase strength; Fit MaXX, designed to improve cardio endurance and strength for physical training tests; and kickboxing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class BrieAnna Stillman)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 15:56
|Photo ID:
|3146809
|VIRIN:
|170206-F-KH895-014
|Resolution:
|2961x1976
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Time to get movin’, by Amn BrieAnna Stillman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT