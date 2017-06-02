(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Time to get movin’

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Airman BrieAnna Stillman 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Team Shaw members exercise during a “boot camp” workout at the fitness center annex on Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 6, 2017. The annex currently provides three main activities in the aerobics room: boot camp, a high intensity interval training designed to burn fat and increase strength; Fit MaXX, designed to improve cardio endurance and strength for physical training tests; and kickboxing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class BrieAnna Stillman)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 15:56
    Photo ID: 3146809
    VIRIN: 170206-F-KH895-014
    Resolution: 2961x1976
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Time to get movin’, by Amn BrieAnna Stillman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    #TeamShaw #FitnessAnnex #BootCamp

