Who ya gonna call?

Airman 1st Class Kevin Kieser, 88th Communications Squadron Telephone Repair Shop voice network system technician, listens for a dial tone, Jan. 27, 2017, as he troubleshoots a problem with a phone line at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Tens of thousands of individual phone lines are routed through the phone shop and technicians need to find the correct needle in the haystack to fix any issue a particular line may have. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez/Released)

