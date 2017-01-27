The leads of a test telephone are held to terminals in a line equipment number block, Jan. 27, 2017, in the 88th Communications Squadron Telephone Repair Shop for Area A of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The test phone, called a “BUTT set,” was used to check for a dial tone as technicians worked to troubleshoot a problem. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 15:50 Photo ID: 3146790 VIRIN: 170127-F-JW079-1079 Resolution: 2392x3000 Size: 3.09 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Who ya gonna call? [Image 1 of 10], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.