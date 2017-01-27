Who ya gonna call?

Airman 1st Class Nicklaus Norman, voice network system technician, and Doug Vonada, 88th Communications Squadron Telephone Repair Shop chief of voice network system, trace one of the thousands of phone lines passing through the main distribution frame for Area A at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2017. The 88th CS operates two repair shops and distribution frames—one for each area of the base—each with thousands of phone lines passing through. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez/Released)

Date Taken: 01.27.2017