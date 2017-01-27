Who ya gonna call?

Airman 1st Class Nicklaus Norman, 88th Communications Squadron Telephone Repair Shop voice network system technician, checks the voltage produced by a battery in his shop’s direct-current power plant, Jan. 27, 2017 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The base’s phone system has redundant backup power supplies, including emergency generators and batteries. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez/Released)

