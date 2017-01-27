Airman 1st Class Nicklaus Norman, 88th Communications Squadron Telephone Repair Shop voice network system technician, replaces an individual line card within the line concentrating module that needs to be replaced, Jan. 27, 2017, in the basement of Building 242 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Every phone number that has not yet been upgraded to Voice over Internet Protocol has a wire and an ILC running through one of the two repair shops on the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 15:49 Photo ID: 3146776 VIRIN: 170127-F-JW079-1053 Resolution: 2084x3000 Size: 4.88 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Hometown: ROANOKE, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Who ya gonna call? [Image 1 of 10], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.