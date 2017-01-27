Airman 1st Class Nicklaus Norman, voice network system technician, locates an individual line card within the line concentrating module that needs to be replaced Jan. 27, 2017, as Tech. Sgt. Micheal Garner, 88th Communications Squadron Telephone Repair Shop non-commissioned officer in charge, supervises in the basement of Building 242 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. A grounding wire on Norman’s wrist protects the system from wayward static electricity which can damage the delicate electronics. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 15:49 Photo ID: 3146769 VIRIN: 170127-F-JW079-1044 Resolution: 3000x2387 Size: 5.19 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Hometown: DENAIR, CA, US Hometown: ROANOKE, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Who ya gonna call? [Image 1 of 10], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.