Airman 1st Class Kevin Kieser, 88th Communications Squadron Telephone Repair Shop voice network system technician, works to isolate a particular number in a line equipment number block, Jan. 27, 2017, in the basement of Building 242 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. As the base transitions to Voice over Internet Protocol, the need to manage and track tens of thousands of lines will go away. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 15:49
|Photo ID:
|3146768
|VIRIN:
|170127-F-JW079-1016
|Resolution:
|3000x2122
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
This work, Who ya gonna call? [Image 1 of 10], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
