Who ya gonna call?

Airman 1st Class Kevin Kieser, 88th Communications Squadron Telephone Repair Shop voice network system technician, searches the main distribution frame looking for a specific phone line that is having issues, Jan. 27, 2017, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Each blue and white wire serves one of more than 20,000 Wright-Patterson telephone lines. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez/Released)

