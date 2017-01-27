(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Who ya gonna call?

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Airman 1st Class Kevin Kieser, 88th Communications Squadron Telephone Repair Shop voice network system technician, searches the main distribution frame looking for a specific phone line that is having issues, Jan. 27, 2017, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Each blue and white wire serves one of more than 20,000 Wright-Patterson telephone lines. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 15:49
    Photo ID: 3146764
    VIRIN: 170127-F-JW079-1012
    Resolution: 3000x2135
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Who ya gonna call? [Image 1 of 10], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Base
    Wright-Patterson
    88th ABW
    Air Force
    WPAFB
    88 ABW
    88th Air Base Wing
    AFMC: Air Force Material Command

