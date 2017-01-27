Airman 1st Class Kevin Kieser, 88th Communications Squadron Telephone Repair Shop voice network system technician, searches the main distribution frame looking for a specific phone line that is having issues, Jan. 27, 2017, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Each blue and white wire serves one of more than 20,000 Wright-Patterson telephone lines. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 15:49
|Photo ID:
|3146764
|VIRIN:
|170127-F-JW079-1012
|Resolution:
|3000x2135
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Who ya gonna call? [Image 1 of 10], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
