PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Jan. 30, 2017) - From left, Robert Boles, Disabled American Veterans (DAV)-St. Mary's Chapter #26 chapter service officer; Capt. Scott Starkey, Naval Air Station Patuxent River commanding officer; Harry Metzler, DAV-St. Mary's Chapter #26 senior vice commander; and Easther Locklear, Disabled American Veterans (DAV)-St. Mary's Chapter #26 chapter service officer pose for a photo during a plaque presentation at NAS Patuxent River’s headquarters building Jan. 30.



The plaques were presented to Starkey in recognition of the NAS Patuxent River MWR and Commissary’s participation in the DAV’s “Forget Me Not” campaign in September. The installation’s efforts helped the DAV assist and support veterans and their families in times of need.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 14:06 Photo ID: 3146405 VIRIN: 170130-O-OH551-976 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 7.44 MB Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Disabled American Veterans Reps Thank Pax Leadership for Continued Support, by Donna M Cipolloni, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.