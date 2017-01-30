(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Disabled American Veterans Reps Thank Pax Leadership for Continued Support

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Donna M Cipolloni 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Jan. 30, 2017) - From left, Robert Boles, Disabled American Veterans (DAV)-St. Mary's Chapter #26 chapter service officer; Capt. Scott Starkey, Naval Air Station Patuxent River commanding officer; Harry Metzler, DAV-St. Mary's Chapter #26 senior vice commander; and Easther Locklear, Disabled American Veterans (DAV)-St. Mary's Chapter #26 chapter service officer pose for a photo during a plaque presentation at NAS Patuxent River’s headquarters building Jan. 30.

    The plaques were presented to Starkey in recognition of the NAS Patuxent River MWR and Commissary’s participation in the DAV’s “Forget Me Not” campaign in September. The installation’s efforts helped the DAV assist and support veterans and their families in times of need.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 14:06
    Photo ID: 3146405
    VIRIN: 170130-O-OH551-976
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 7.44 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Disabled American Veterans Reps Thank Pax Leadership for Continued Support, by Donna M Cipolloni, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

