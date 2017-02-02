Aiding Recovery through Movement

Staff Sgt. Kivynn Pabst, left, 779th Medical Group physical medicine technician, talks with Master Sgt. Christina Chislom, Malcolm Grow Medical Center patient, as they move onto the next exercise during a physical therapy appointment at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 2, 2017. Technicians build a bond of trust with their patients to help them on the road of recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)
