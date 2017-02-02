Aiding Recovery through Movement

Staff Sgt. Kivynn Pabst, 779th Medical Group physical medicine technician, massages a patient’s leg during a physical therapy session at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 2, 2017. Technicians provide quality patient care in an ethical, safe, sanitary and caring environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)
