Aiding Recovery through Movement

Staff Sgt. Kivynn Pabst, left, 779th Medical Group physical medicine technician, kneels down to identify the exercise location for Master Sgt. Christina Chislom, right, Malcolm Grow Medical Center patient, during a physical therapy session at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 2, 2017. Approximately 15 people work at the physical medicine clinic, which averages 150 patients a day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

