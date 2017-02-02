(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aiding Recovery through Movement [Image 5 of 5]

    Aiding Recovery through Movement

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Kivynn Pabst, left, 779th Medical Group physical medicine technician, kneels down to identify the exercise location for Master Sgt. Christina Chislom, right, Malcolm Grow Medical Center patient, during a physical therapy session at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 2, 2017. Approximately 15 people work at the physical medicine clinic, which averages 150 patients a day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aiding Recovery through Movement [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

