Coin and patch design created for Eighth Air Force's 75th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force graphic/Airman 1st Class J.T. Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 10:48
|Photo ID:
|3145502
|VIRIN:
|170201-F-CG053-0001
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|647.14 KB
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 75 years of American Airmen: Past, present, future, by SrA Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT