    75 years of American Airmen: Past, present, future

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Justin Armstrong 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Coin and patch design created for Eighth Air Force's 75th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force graphic/Airman 1st Class J.T. Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 10:48
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75 years of American Airmen: Past, present, future, by SrA Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

