170123-N-LI768-386

GULF OF ADEN (Jan. 23, 2017) Marines assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit board Landing Craft, Air Cushion 32, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, in the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is deployed with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 08:54 Photo ID: 3145366 VIRIN: 170123-N-LI768-386 Resolution: 4200x2795 Size: 2.41 MB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MAKIN ISLAND FLIGHT OPERATIONS [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Devin Langer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.