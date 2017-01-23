170123-N-LI768-057
GULF OF ADEN (Jan. 23, 2017) Sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) prepare Landing Craft, Air Cushion 52, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, for launch from the ship’s well deck. Makin Island is deployed with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 08:54
|Photo ID:
|3145361
|VIRIN:
|170123-N-LI768-057
|Resolution:
|4401x3144
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|GULF OF ADEN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MAKIN ISLAND FLIGHT OPERATIONS [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Devin Langer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT