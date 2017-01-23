(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MAKIN ISLAND FLIGHT OPERATIONS [Image 5 of 5]

    MAKIN ISLAND FLIGHT OPERATIONS

    GULF OF ADEN

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Devin Langer 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    170123-N-LI768-057
    GULF OF ADEN (Jan. 23, 2017) Sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) prepare Landing Craft, Air Cushion 52, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, for launch from the ship’s well deck. Makin Island is deployed with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 08:54
    Photo ID: 3145361
    VIRIN: 170123-N-LI768-057
    Resolution: 4401x3144
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAKIN ISLAND FLIGHT OPERATIONS [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Devin Langer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

