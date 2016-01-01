Army reservists celebrate centennial and change of command

Outgoing 3-313th Logistics Support Battalion commander Lt. Col. John Turner Jr. and incoming commander Lt. Col. Binh Nguyen present the honorary French consul, Madame Anne de Broca-Hoppenot, a painting of the unit fighting in France during World War I. Turner Jr. relinquished command to Nguyen during the change of command ceremony following the re-awarding of the Croix de Guerre to the unit by Broca-Hoppenot.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Martyn)
