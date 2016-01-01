(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army reservists celebrate centennial and change of command

    JOINT BASE MDL, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Martyn 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Outgoing 3-313th Logistics Support Battalion commander Lt. Col. John Turner Jr. and incoming commander Lt. Col. Binh Nguyen present the honorary French consul, Madame Anne de Broca-Hoppenot, a painting of the unit fighting in France during World War I. Turner Jr. relinquished command to Nguyen during the change of command ceremony following the re-awarding of the Croix de Guerre to the unit by Broca-Hoppenot.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Martyn)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2016
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 08:45
    Photo ID: 3145307
    VIRIN: 170128-F-CN368-016
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.81 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MDL, NJ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army reservists celebrate centennial and change of command, by A1C Zachary Martyn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    change of command
    3-313th

