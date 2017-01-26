U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command standby an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter to evaluate Marines during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise while forward deployed in the Middle East, Jan. 26, 2017. The SPMAGTF is a self-sustaining expeditionary unit, designed to provide a broad range of crisis response capabilities throughout the Central Command area of responsibility, using organic aviation, logistical, and ground combat assets.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 09:07
|Photo ID:
|3145247
|VIRIN:
|170126-M-FX760-118
|Resolution:
|2314x1653
|Size:
|423.24 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPMAGTF TRAP [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Kyle McNan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
