SPMAGTF TRAP

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command standby an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter to evaluate Marines during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise while forward deployed in the Middle East, Jan. 26, 2017. The SPMAGTF is a self-sustaining expeditionary unit, designed to provide a broad range of crisis response capabilities throughout the Central Command area of responsibility, using organic aviation, logistical, and ground combat assets.

