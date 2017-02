SPMAGTF TRAP

U.S. Marine Cpl. Jesse Moore, a radio operator with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, provides security around an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter for the extraction of simulated isolated personnel during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise while forward deployed in the Middle East, Jan. 26, 2017. SPMAGTF Marines consistently train to enhance their ability to react to any mission they may encounter while conducting USCENTCOM’s crisis response mission.

