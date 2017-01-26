SPMAGTF TRAP

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command wait to evaluate a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise while forward deployed in the Middle East, Jan. 26, 2017. SPMAGTF Marines consistently train to enhance their ability to react to any mission they may encounter while conducting USCENTCOM’s crisis response mission.

