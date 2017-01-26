U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command wait to evaluate a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise while forward deployed in the Middle East, Jan. 26, 2017. SPMAGTF Marines consistently train to enhance their ability to react to any mission they may encounter while conducting USCENTCOM’s crisis response mission.
This work, SPMAGTF TRAP [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Kyle McNan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
