    SPMAGTF TRAP [Image 4 of 7]

    SPMAGTF TRAP

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle McNan 

    5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command wait to evaluate a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise while forward deployed in the Middle East, Jan. 26, 2017. SPMAGTF Marines consistently train to enhance their ability to react to any mission they may encounter while conducting USCENTCOM’s crisis response mission.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 09:09
    Photo ID: 3145244
    VIRIN: 170126-M-FX760-109
    Resolution: 2880x1920
    Size: 793.53 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPMAGTF TRAP [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Kyle McNan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

