Iraqi security force AK-47 training

An Iraqi security forces soldier practices a prone shooting position at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Feb. 1, 2017. Training at building partner capacity sites is an integral part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s global Coalition effort to train Iraqi security forces personnel to defeat ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

