    Iraqi security force AK-47 training [Image 1 of 4]

    Iraqi security force AK-47 training

    BESMAYA, IRAQ

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    An Iraqi security forces soldier practices a prone shooting position at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Feb. 1, 2017. Training at building partner capacity sites is an integral part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s global Coalition effort to train Iraqi security forces personnel to defeat ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 08:29
    Photo ID: 3145242
    VIRIN: 170201-A-LD787-091
    Resolution: 5421x3614
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: BESMAYA, IQ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iraqi security force AK-47 training [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

