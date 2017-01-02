Spanish trainers instruct Iraqi security forces on AK-47 marksmanship at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Feb. 1, 2017. Training at building partner capacity sites is an integral part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s global Coalition effort to train Iraqi security forces personnel to defeat ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 08:30
|Photo ID:
|3145236
|VIRIN:
|170201-A-LD787-087
|Resolution:
|5342x3611
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|BESMAYA, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iraqi security force AK-47 training [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
