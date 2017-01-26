(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SPMAGTF TRAP [Image 7 of 7]

    SPMAGTF TRAP

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle McNan 

    5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Andrew Anderson, a machine gunner with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, sets up a security perimeter around an MV-22 Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise while forward deployed in the Middle East, Jan. 26, 2017. The SPMAGTF is a self-sustaining expeditionary unit, designed to provide a broad range of crisis response capabilities throughout the Central Command area of responsibility, using organic aviation, logistical, and ground combat assets.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 09:10
    Photo ID: 3145229
    VIRIN: 170126-M-FX760-110
    Resolution: 2068x1477
    Size: 474 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
