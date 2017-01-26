U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Andrew Anderson, a machine gunner with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, sets up a security perimeter around an MV-22 Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise while forward deployed in the Middle East, Jan. 26, 2017. The SPMAGTF is a self-sustaining expeditionary unit, designed to provide a broad range of crisis response capabilities throughout the Central Command area of responsibility, using organic aviation, logistical, and ground combat assets.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 09:10
|Photo ID:
|3145229
|VIRIN:
|170126-M-FX760-110
|Resolution:
|2068x1477
|Size:
|474 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPMAGTF TRAP [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Kyle McNan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
