Three United States Air Force C-130H perform an airshow style flyover of the state capital of Charleston, W.Va. after completing multiple low altitude airdrops Feb. 4, 2017. More than 30 aircrew members gained valuable training on aircraft operations, airdrop and assault landings during the training mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 07:47 Photo ID: 3145224 VIRIN: 170204-Z-LQ742-077 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.29 MB Location: WV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 130th Airlift Wing Low Altitude Drops [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.