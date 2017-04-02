Three United States Air Force C-130H perform an airshow style flyover of the state capital of Charleston, W.Va. after completing multiple low altitude airdrops Feb. 4, 2017. More than 30 aircrew members gained valuable training on aircraft operations, airdrop and assault landings during the training mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 07:47
|Photo ID:
|3145224
|VIRIN:
|170204-Z-LQ742-077
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|WV, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 130th Airlift Wing Low Altitude Drops [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
