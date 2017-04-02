(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    130th Airlift Wing Low Altitude Drops

    130th Airlift Wing Low Altitude Drops

    WV, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard

    A United States Air Force C-130H assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing, McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. drops cargo during a low altitude airdrop flying mission over Fola, W.Va. Feb. 4, 2017. Located in Clay County, Fola provides aircrew members with experience in low altitude airdrops. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 07:47
    Photo ID: 3145221
    VIRIN: 170204-Z-LQ742-070
    Resolution: 3777x2712
    Size: 997.62 KB
    Location: WV, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th Airlift Wing Low Altitude Drops [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

